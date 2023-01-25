Officials need public's help in animal cruelty case in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking the community's help in identifying the owner of a white vehicle in connection to an animal cruelty case.
According to officials, the vehicle is a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4x4 with a camper shell. The truck has a FRO sticker on the back driver side bumper and damage to the camper shell above the gas cap.
Any information about the owner of this vehicle, please contact Investigator Zach Kaminski at 903-237-2544 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com