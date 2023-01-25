Officials need public's help in animal cruelty case in Gregg County

Officials are searching for a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4x4 with a camper shell with a FRO sticker on the back driver side bumper and damage to the camper shell.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking the community's help in identifying the owner of a white vehicle in connection to an animal cruelty case.

According to officials, the vehicle is a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4x4 with a camper shell. The truck has a FRO sticker on the back driver side bumper and damage to the camper shell above the gas cap.