The shooting occurred Monday in the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle.

LUFKIN, Texas — The identity of Monday mornings shooting victim has been released.

According to officials, 32-year-old Brooke Hooker was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle to a report of a female shooting victim.

Hooker’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the shooting, told officers the shooting was accidental, according to officials.