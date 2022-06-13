Cherokee County officials release shooter in homicide case on grounds of self-defense

The two were later released from police custody.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has determined the homicide on Sunday evening was out of self-defense.

According to the CCSO, officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of FM 855 and discovered one person dead from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Tommy Peeler, 69, of Longview.

Officers later took two suspects into custody for questioning on Sunday evening, Stephen Driskel, 54, and Sue Peeler, 64, of Bullard. Driskel admitted to shooting Peeler in self-defense.

Texas Penal Code 9.31 states that "a person is justified in using force against another when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to protect the actor against the other's use or attempted use of unlawful force."

