OFFICIALS: Teen intentionally crashes SUV into Smith County home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Homeowners were shocked after a vehicle crashed into their home early Monday morning, leaving a man with minor injuries to his left ankle.

Around 2 a.m. Monday morning, Aramis Cash woke up to the sound of a loud crash. He was pinned between the kitchen wall and his couch, when he opened his eyes he saw headlights flashing into his living room.

"I started yelling, (from panic)," Cash said. "I saw the truck back up onto the street and head back toward Cumberland."

Officials say an 18-year-old intentionally drove an SUV into a the home in the 8400 block of Stonebridge Way, just off W. Cumberland Rd.

The investigation was then handed over from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the suspect could face charges for failing to stop and render aid.

"I'm fine, I have bumps and bruises and six stitches on my heel," Cash said. "My biggest concern was making sure my family was okay."