HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Dayton woman is facing charges after she allegedly made pornographic material with her 3-year-old daughter.

Kayla Parker, 26, faces felony charges including the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, endangering the welfare of a child and indecent assault.

Parker previously lived with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old David Carbonaro, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. During that time, the two are accused of creating child porn with Parker's toddler.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Carbonaro's home in July and found hundreds of video and image files of the 3-year-old in various stages of undress. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office says one file showed a woman's hand reaching inside the 3-year-old's underwear.

Carbonaro, who was arrested, identified Parker and the toddler to authorities, who apprehended Parker in Ohio.

Parker told investigators that there were numerous occasions in which she left her daughter alone in a bedroom with Carbonaro while living with him. She also said Carbonaro took the photos and videos.

Carbonaro is awaiting trial for possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

Parker was extradited to Pennsylvania following her arrest.

