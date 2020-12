There is limited information available about the incident. Updates will be posted as they become available.

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting incident at a Lubbock Walmart.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3:45 p.m. Friday at a Walmart at 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.

One person was found dead inside the store.

LPD said the suspect remains at large.