One of four accused of kidnapping, assaulting person in Lindale sentenced to 3 years in prison

The Lindale Police Department reported late last year that a citizen said on Dec. 7 he was taken against his will by people he knew and while a weapon was visible.

LINDALE, Texas — One of four people accused of taking a man against his will and assaulting him in Lindale last year entered a guilty plea on Monday morning.

Zoey Stevens, 21, of Lindale, who was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime, was sentenced to three years in prison for the assault charge in the 241st District Court.

Stevens will receive 218 days of jail credit, according to judicial records. Her charges for kidnapping and organized crime were dismissed, online records show.

