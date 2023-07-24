28 people arrested, 19 children rescued in sting targeting child sexual abuse and exploitation, DA's office says

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 19 children who were sexually abused or exploited were rescued.

MONTGOMERY, Texas — More than two dozen people were charged and 19 children rescued during “Operation Hydra,” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said 28 people from 17 states accused of making the material available in Montgomery County were arrested in the monthslong sting. Those arrested were reportedly taking part in various chat groups that were designed to share child sexual abuse material. In some cases, they said the defendants were administrators of the groups.

They also said that the children they rescued had been sexually abused or exploited.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office worked with law enforcement agencies in various parts of the country to make the arrests. At this point, we don’t have the identities of those arrested.

The Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office led ‘Operation Hydra’ and worked with several other agencies throughout the 12-month-long sting.