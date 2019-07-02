ORE CITY, Texas — The Ore City Police Department arrested a suspect who officers were worried would try to commit suicide by police.

According to the Ore City Police, Jesus Dominguez, 17, allegedly told family members he would not go back to jail and would shoot at law enforcement to have officers kill him.

Police were worried Dominguez was armed. Ore City ISD was under a soft lockdown with increased police presence.

According to police, a tip led police to a family member's house where he was arrested without incident. Police say Dominguez was unarmed when he was taken into custody by Ore City police and Upshur County Sheriff's deputies.