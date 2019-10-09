ORE CITY, Texas — The Ore City Police Department issued a stern statement to kids caught outside after curfew after a local business was vandalized.

Police say someone painted graffiti on the back of a Dollar Tree between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"It is sad that we can not have anything nice without people trying to destroy it," police said in a Facebook post.

Police do not have any information regarding possible culprits.

However, police are reminding the public of a curfew for school age kids. Police say school aged kids caught outside during the curfew will be given a citation.