ORE CITY, Texas — The Ore City Police Department is searching for a suspect who is allegedly threatening suicide by police.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Jesus Dominguez, 17, allegedly told family members he would not go back to jail and would shoot at law enforcement to have officers kill him.

Dominguez is a while male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'8'' and 150 lbs.

He was last seen driving a silver Jeep wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Police say Dominguez may be heading to relatives in Longview or Harrison County.

If you know the whereabouts of Dominguez, you are urged to call the Upshur County Sheriff's Office at 903-843-2541.