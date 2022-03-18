x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Palestine Police makes connection between trooper shooting and local murder

Suspect was accused of shooting and killing Texas State Trooper Chad Walker March 26, 2021 in Limestone County before fleeing and taking his own life.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said his department used ballistic evidence to connect the man accused of the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper to the shooting of a local man a week prior.

Police say almost a year after the murder of Dustin Rodgers, 28, of Elkhart, DeArthur Pinson Jr., of Palestine is believed to be the shooter in both cases.

Pinson was accused of shooting and killing Texas State Trooper Chad Walker March 26, 2021 in Limestone County before fleeing and taking his own life.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Palestine Herald-Press.

RELATED: Texas Dental Association issues statement following shooting deaths of Tyler dentists

RELATED: East Texas man found guilty of capital murder in Thanksgiving 2017 death of state trooper

In Other News

Smith County Sheriff investigating shooting on Highway 31 East