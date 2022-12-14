Attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark are asking for his $2 million bond be lowered to $100,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff was in court Wednesday for his bond reduction hearing.

Patrick Xavier Clark went before a judge Wednesday morning for a hearing that started at 9 a.m. Clark is charged with murder and his bond is currently set at $2 million. His defense is asking the judge to lower that bond to $100,000, saying Clark and his family can’t afford it. Clark's attorneys said he lives with his parents, drives his dad’s truck, and doesn’t have the financial means.

The defense called three witnesses to the stand, including Clark's father, a private investigator with extensive experience in criminal cases, and a bail bondsman.

A judge has allowed $5,000 to pay a private investigator to help prepare Clark's defense.

One of the biggest issues, prosecutors said, is that they believe Clark is a flight risk since he was planning to head to Mexico after the shooting by applying for an expedited passport.

However, the defense team said Clark canceled his plane ticket prior to his arrest and told the private investigator in addition, he was trying to lease an apartment last month, proving he isn’t a flight risk.

Clark's passport was voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday.

The state has also called several witnesses, including the lead HPD investigator in the case, where Clark's phone search history was brought up.

The unexpected death of Kirshnic Khari Ball, better known as TakeOff, shook not only the hip-hop community but the world.

Timeline

Nov. 1 -- Migos rapper TakeOff and his groupmate and uncle Quavo attended a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston. After the party ended, a group of more than 30 people gathered outside the venue. A dice game led to a heated argument and the shooting death of TakeOff.

Police spoke to the public the day TakeOff was killed and pleaded with the community for help in finding TakeOff's killer. Investigators said all the witnesses who gathered after the private party ran away after the shooting and no one had stepped forward to provide them with information on the shooter.

"I just want to say something to our city. Houston and every brother and sister in the neighborhoods," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said the day of the shooting. "I'm calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people, at least, at this event and people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son? You will want somebody to step up, so please step up."

Nov. 2 -- A medical examiner ruled TakeOff's cause of death a homicide. They said the rapper suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Nov. 3 -- A nurse who lived down the street from where the shooting took place spoke to KHOU 11 and said she tried her best to save TakeOff's life but there was nothing she could do.

The nurse said she saw people running and thought it was an active shooter situation so she didn't want to go anywhere, but as things settled, she said she heard a scream.

"I'm thinking that's the victim. That's the person who's shot," she said. "It sounded like a cry of agony. It was a cry of agony but emotional not physical."

She later learned that cry came from Quavo. He was screaming for an ambulance and looking for help.

Nov. 11 -- TakeOff was laid to rest at a memorial service in Atlanta. Big-named artists from the music industry showed up to pay tribute, including Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams. Dozens of fans were also in attendance.

Offset and Quavo spoke during the memorial service.

Still, no updates nor arrests had been made in TakeOff's death.

Nov. 12 -- A day after TakeOff was laid to rest, Quavo pinned a heartfelt message to his nephew on Instagram, calling him his "angel."

Dec. 2 -- HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others held a press conference announcing an arrest in the shooting death of TakeOff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder.