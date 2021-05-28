UPDATE: Person of interest in Marshall shooting charged with murder

Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Broderick Mitchell.

MARSHALL, Texas — A person of interest in the shooting death of Broderick Mitchell in Marshall has been charged with murder.

According to Marshall Police, 34-year-old Donovan Resheem Samuel has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Samuel was arrested after officers were called to the Belair Manor Apartment Complex, located in the 1400 block of Julie Street, in regards to a shooting.

Officers found Broderick Mitchell, 34, slumped over in the driver's seat of a green vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Samuel was arrested a short time later at the intersection of W. Burleson St. and N. Bishop St.