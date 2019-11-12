This story was updated at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to include more information about the suspects.

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after an attempted robbery Tuesday night in northeast Dallas.

The two had tried to rob a pizza delivery driver around 10:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas police said. That's located in The Village, a large development in the area.

The driver was armed and shot both suspects, police said. The driver was not wounded in the incident.

One suspect was 15 years old and the other was 17 years old, according to police records. One of them allegedly tried to run away during the incident, but was later found.

Officials had not identified the suspect that was killed as of 11:10 a.m.

The incident is the second this week involving a food delivery driver in northeast Dallas.

Early Monday, a delivery driver for Doordash was shot five times following a fight with a customer over their order, officials said.

That driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

