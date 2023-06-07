Plano music teacher charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

The teacher gave music lessons to children in his own home, according to police.

PLANO, Texas — The Plano Police Department has arrested and charged a music teacher with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, a first-degree felony.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jun Guo, was arrested at about 6:55 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Guo gave music lessons in his own home in the 3600 block of Estacado Lane.

Police said Guo is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center and has a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.