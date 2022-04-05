POLICE: 18-month-old dead after hospitalization following being found unresponsive in pond

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An 18-month-old child died on April 4 following hospitalization after being discovered unresponsive in a pond.
On March 31, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in the Blanchard area in Livingston, Texas, regarding an 18-month-old child found unresponsive in a pond.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a first responder providing efforts to save the child. The child thereafter was sent to the Livingston CHI-Memorial Hospital, and then flown to the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas. The child remained at the hospital in Houston over the weekend, but died on April 4.
The case is currently still under investigation. If you have any information regarding the case, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810.