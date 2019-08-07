MARSHALL, Texas — Three people are behind bars after an argument allegedly led to a shooting and police chase on Saturday.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 500 block of Henley Perry Drive.

Witnesses told police a black car stopped at a business on Henley Perry and those inside the vehicle attempted to get out of the car. An employee tried to stop it and a fight broke out between the employee and one of the people inside the car.

The driver of the vehicle, who police identified as Xzavier Jackson, 18, exited the car and pointed a gun at the employee as the employee's father attempted to intervene, according to the MPD.

Police say Jackson fired the pistol, hitting the employee's father in the thigh. Jackson fired a second time but didn't injure anyone. The MPD reports Jackson demanded money and the employee's father handed Jackson cash before he and the other two suspects fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

After hearing of the shooting, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the car the suspects were in.

Police say Jackson refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins.

According to police, Jackson ran away from officers and was spotted climbing a fence with a black gun in his hand. Officials say Jackson threw the gun into the wounds and continued to run until the officer used a taser to stop him.

Jackson was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention.

Police also arrested a passenger, identified as Robert Leonard, who was for aggravated robbery.

A juvenile male passenger was released to his mother after police determined he had not participated in the robbery.

Police also arrested Keyshauna Leonard, after authoritiews say she did not comply with their demands to stay away from the suspect's vehicle. She was charged with interference with public duties.

The incident remains under investigation.