TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department arrested three male juveniles who are believed to be responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to TPD, a resident at the Wood Trail Apartment complex caught the three boys trying to burglarize a vehicle at 12:20 a.m.. The boys fled the scene when the resident approached them.

Two hours later, police received a report of a vehicle burglary at Alpine Creek Apartments.

Officers located the three boys walking down Paluxy with a back pack and flashlights.

Tyler police say the boys had hundreds of coins in the backpack, empty purses, jewelry, phones, phone cords, phone battery pack, a Bluetooth speaker and part of a Chrysler-brand console tray.

Police took all three suspects into the custody.

Police returned to the Alpine Creek Apartments and found as many as three other cars that had been burglarized.

The suspects, aged 16, 16 and 15, are believed to be responsible for a number of burglaries in the city.