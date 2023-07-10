OFFICIALS: 12 people arrested, 31 roosters seized in cockfighting ring in Polk County

Detectives also found two roosters dead and three roosters buried in the ground which officials said appeared to be from previous fights.

Officials arrested multiple people and seized 31 roosters after responding to an alleged cockfighting ring in Polk County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a possible area of an cockfighting ring taking place in Leggett.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials saw numerous vehicles and people running on foot into the woods.

Officials said a search warrant was obtained for the area and they found evidence of illegal bird fighting.

Detectives seized 31 roosters at the location. They also found two roosters dead and three roosters buried in the ground which officials said appeared to be from prior fights.

Officials arrested 12 people and towed 14 vehicles at the scene. They were all charged with cockfighting and additional charges are possible, officials said.