BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard is searching for multiple people believed to be responsible for two burglaries at East Texas-area gas stations.

According to the Bullard Police Department, on Friday, August 16, just before 5 a.m., a group of individuals burglarized the Exxon on Highway 69 in Bullard. Police say the burglars swiped miscellaneous items, including cigarettes. About an hour later, the same group broke into a gas station in the Douglass area of Nacogdoches County, according to police, where the group allegedly stole cigarettes and cell phones. They were seen on surveillance camera footage leaving the scene in a white Toyota SUV or Honda CRV.

It is unknown if the criminals are connected to other burglaries in the area.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the BPD at (903) 894-7788.