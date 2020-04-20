BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a fatal one-car accident on Eastex Freeway Monday morning.

The accident happened at 4:32 a.m. April 20 near Eastex Freeway and Chinn Lane, Officer Carol Riley said in a news release.

First responders found a silver Buick GS with severe damage to the front end in the northbound lanes of a construction area, Riley said. The Buick caught fire and burst into flames.

Beaumont firefighters extinguished the fire, Riley said. The driver, who was the only person in the car when the accident happened, died in the crash and fire.

Beaumont Police discovered in the initial investigation that the driver was fleeing an angry mother who caught the driver trying to talk to her 12-year-old daughter, Riley said. Then the driver went into a construction area in the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway and hit an unimproved section of roadway, causing him to crash.

Investigators are still working to identify the driver and the family has not yet been notified, police said.

