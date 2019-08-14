HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Marshall Police Department arrested four suspects after officers found narcotics and a stolen firearm during a search warrant.

According to police, the Marshall Police Department arrested Jacoby Pierce, 18, Monday at 2408 Fair Street for an outstanding warrant for burglary.

Police say officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found narcotics and case. Officers also found a gun that had been reported stolen in Longview.

Police arrested three other suspects at the home:

26-year-old Deonte McKinney

41-year-old Regina Pierce

19-year-old Emmera Johnson

McKinney is charged with interference with public duties and hindering apprehension. Pierce is charged with hindering apprehension and outstanding bond forfeiture warrant. Johnsons is charged with hindering apprehension and resisting arrest.