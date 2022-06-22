UPDATE: Police identify man who broke into home with woman, 2 kids

This is an evolving story and CBS19 will update when more details become available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The man who was shot and killed breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, has been identified.

Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, has been identified as the man who broke into a woman's home through the window and proceeded to kick in the locked bedroom door, where the woman and her two children were hiding.

Stevenson began attacking the woman once he was inside the house and attempted to take away her phone.

When the Smith County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene, it was unknown if Stevenson had his gun in his possession at the time. When deputies attempted to deescalate the situation until 2:13 a.m., when it was determined that Stevenson was in possession of his pistol. Shots were fired at the him, who was then treated by EMS units on scene. He was transported to UT Main, where was determined to have died upon arrival.

An inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Mitch Shamburger and UT Main Emergency Trauma Room, and an autopsy has been ordered by Judge Shamburger and will be performed Tuesday.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation and autopsy.