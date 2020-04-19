SAN MARCOS, Texas — A police officer is dead and two officers are injured – one in a critical condition – after an active shooter situation in San Marcos on Saturday night. A law enforcement source told KVUE the alleged shooter is now dead.

Police said the scene is secured and there is no additional threat to the public after residents in San Marcos were asked to shelter in place.

Just after 7 p.m., the City of San Marcos said Hunter Road was closed from Reimer Ave. to McCarty Road for an in-progress investigation.

The incident happened after a suspect began firing at officers responding to a family violence call, according to Charley Wilkison, president of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

Around 7:45 p.m., San Marcos police said the area had been secured.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Witnesses told KVUE they heard gunshots near an apartment complex. According to Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, there was an active shooter situation, and the combined Hays County and San Marcos SWAT team responded.

“People in the area need to shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe,” the city said on Twitter just after 7 p.m.

The city later sent an update from police, saying the scene was secured at 7:43 p.m.

