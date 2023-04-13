POLICE: East Texas teen arrested, another hospitalized after 'accidental shooting', giving false information to officers

Police say Jose Martinez drove Kinslee Ingram to the hospital where they both gave a false story to medical staff and law enforcement.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One teen was arrested and another was injured following a shooting Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a local hospital to investigate reports of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived on scene, they say they spoke with Jose Martinez, 19, of Center, who claimed to have driven the victim, identified as Kinslee Ingram, 18, also of Center, to the hospital after an unknown person shot her in the 1800 block of North St. Ingram gave the same story.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the 1800 block of North St. However during the course of this investigation, investigators determined Martinez had an accidental discharge while handling a gun which resulted in Ingram sustaining the gunshot wound.

Police say Martinez then drove Ingram to the hospital where they both gave a false story to medical staff and law enforcement.