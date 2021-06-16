Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff

“During the standoff, Walker indicated to the Huntsville Police Department that he had killed his girlfriend in Longview,” Longview police said.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man arrested in a standoff with police in Huntsville admitted to killing his girlfriend in Longview, according to police.

Dontrey Walker, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday in the Walker County Jail on a murder charge. Bond on the charge was set at $500,000.

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.

