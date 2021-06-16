Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man arrested in a standoff with police in Huntsville admitted to killing his girlfriend in Longview, according to police.
Dontrey Walker, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday in the Walker County Jail on a murder charge. Bond on the charge was set at $500,000.
Officers responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.
