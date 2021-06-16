x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Crime

Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff

“During the standoff, Walker indicated to the Huntsville Police Department that he had killed his girlfriend in Longview,” Longview police said.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man arrested in a standoff with police in Huntsville admitted to killing his girlfriend in Longview, according to police.

Dontrey Walker, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday in the Walker County Jail on a murder charge. Bond on the charge was set at $500,000.

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.

Read the full story from our newspapaer partner the Longview News-Journal.

A man arrested in a standoff with police in Huntsville admitted to killing his girlfriend in Longview, according to police.

Posted by Longview News-Journal on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Longview Police Department is currently investigating a homicide. Longview, TX: On June 15, 2021, at approximately...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Related Articles