LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident Sunday night, which a woman says was targeted at her family.

According the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Eva Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they were told a person fired several shots at or a near a home in the neighborhood. A woman who lived at the home says she heard several shots while unloading groceries. No one was hurt.

The woman told police the perpetrators were targeting her family, though police did not say why she made the claim.

While investigating the scene, police found several shell casings in the area.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are urged to call police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.