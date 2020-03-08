POLICE: Man attacks woman with chemical, officer with shopping cart at Palestine Walmart

Willie James Lewis faces a number of charges included assault on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department (PPD) arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted two people, including a police officer, Saturday night.

According to the PPD, officer responded to the Walmart at 2223 South Loop 256 at about 7:15 p.m. A 49-year-old woman told police a man had poured a chemical, which police believe was a cleaning solution, on her face and upper body as she shopped. Afterward, the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Willie James Lewis, fled the scene.

The victim, who had two small children with her at the time of the incident, told police she did not know the suspect. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police said Lewis returned to the scene and attacked on of the officers from behind with a shopping cart. A brief struggled ensued before officers placed Lewis into custody.

The officer was treated at the scene and was not seriously injured. Officers later found Lewis had damaged a police vehicle parked outside the store.

Lewis was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Assault on a Public Servant

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Endangering a Child

Criminal Mischief

Lewis also had two municipal warrants against him. He remains in the Anderson County Jail under a $165,000 bond.