KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly attempted to evade officers on a bicycle and later by foot.

According to KPD, an officer attempted to stop the suspect at about 9:50 a.m. in the areas of Fritz Swanson Road and Peavine Road. The suspect first tried to flee on bicycle. However, the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Robert Whitehead, eventually abandoned the bicycle and fled into a wooded area.

Bike allegedly used by Robert Whitehead during incident

Kilgore Police Department

Additional officers and a K-9 unit were called in to assist in the search.

KPD says Whitehead eventually made it back to where the officer originally encountered him and entered a home. Two officers and a homeowner carefully entered the home. Afterwards, Whitehead began to flee officers once again.

According to police, one officer chased down Whitehead while a second cut him off with a patrol vehicle.

Kilgore police says Chief Todd Hunter also pursued the suspect but "came in a distant third in this race."

Whitehead was charged with evading and fail to identify. He also faces charges on two city warrants and a parole warrant.

Police added that five suspects have attempted to flee Officer Joey Johnston, who is in "near Olympic shape." All five suspects were apprehended.