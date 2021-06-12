Police: Man killed trying to break up bar fight on south side between wife and another woman; teen suspects fled the scene

The teens, 16 and 18, are the sons of the other woman who was involved and they took off in a white or gray Chevy pick-up truck, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A 37-year-old man died while trying to break up a fight between his wife and another woman at a bar overnight on the south side, police say. The suspect is believed to be the son of one of the women.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to El Cubilete, a sports bar located at 10703 Pleasanton Road, just before 2 a.m.

Police said two women got into an argument at the bar and one of the women's husbands tried to break up the fight. Investigators said that's when the other woman called her sons and one of them shot the other woman's husband.

The suspects are both teenagers – 16 and 18. Officials said they took off in a white or gray Chevy pick-up truck. Their 33-year-old mother was taken into custody.

The victim died on his way to Brooks Army Medical Center.