LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man Saturday following a pursuit that ended with a wrecked vehicle and a taser.

According to LPD, someone called police to the intersection of Atkinson Drive and North Medford Drive reporting that a possibly intoxicated driver was asleep behind the wheel.

When the caller woke up the driver, the man, who police identified as 54-year-old Billy Murphy, woke up and drove southbound on North Medford.

Officers found Murphy's vehicle and attempted to pull him over at Old Union Road after they noticed he failed to stay in a single lane. However, Murphy pulled away continuing on North Medford.

The pursuit continued through Allen Gin Road, Jackson Road and finally to Farm-to-Market Road 2251, where police say Murphy wrecked his vehicle into a ditch near Farm-to-Market Road 2021.

The chase lasted seven minutes and reached speeds more than 90 mph.

Murphy fled again on food into the woods. After multiple warnings, officer used a taser to subdue him.

Murphy was taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged with evading arrest, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and DWI. His bond was set at $125,000.