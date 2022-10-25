Views from Air 11 show crime scene tape around the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 8 a.m. on Wirt Road near Long Point Road.

HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler at the location who had been bothering residents and motorists.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the panhandler smashed the windshield of a woman’s car with a flagpole. The officer tried to approach the man who then pulled out a knife, police said.

The officer said the panhandler then charged at him, so he opened fire on him. The man was hit, but it is not clear how many times. Responding officers tried to render first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another bullet hit one of the windows at the McDonald’s restaurant nearby.

Police have not been able to identify the man.

Slinkard said the officer involved in the shooting is a one-year veteran of the force and will be on administrative leave as per standard procedure as the investigation is done.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at 7699 Long Point Rd.



Prelim info is officers responded to a disturbance with weapon call about 7:55 am. An HPD officer discharged a weapon at a suspect, who is deceased at the scene. No officers hurt.#hounews pic.twitter.com/6tHdXBGzWo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 25, 2022

UPDATE: just got update from HPD Executive Chief @MattSlinkard who says this all started when dispatch got a call about an aggressive panhandler in the middle of road & that he had just smashed in a woman drivers windshield — that witness I talked to her, she tells me.. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ZRvP8yYilm — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 25, 2022