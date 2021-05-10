6-year-old girl fatally shot at car club meetup on west side, police say

"This is just a very unfortunate event. We're going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice."

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed late Sunday night on the west side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call came in around 11 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Saryah Perez.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of West Commerce Street, just north of Our Lady of the Lake University. They said a car club meeting was underway when some sort of disturbance happened and shots were fired – at least one of those hitting the vehicle that the 6-year-old was in.

A preliminary report released by SAPD said Perez was sitting in her car seat when she was struck by a bullet. The information police shared also states the suspect is a man in his 20s to 30s.

"This is just a very unfortunate event," Cory Schuler, a Public Information Officer with SAPD, said. "We're going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice."

SAPD is asking if you are someone who saw something at the meetup to call them. The young girl was rushed to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anonymous calls and tips shared with Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest might be eligible for a cash reward.

You can share those tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play), by calling (210) 224-STOP or by going to sacrimestoppers.com.