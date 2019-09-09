TYLER, Texas — Tyler police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly forced his wife into a car and led police on a slow-speed chase on Loop 323.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on 2616 NNW Loop 323 at about 11:34 a.m. Police say a man had kicked in the door to one of the rooms and for his wife into his vehicle against her will.

Police say officers immediately began to search for the suspect's vehicle and found it on Highway 65 W and Loop 323. Police tried unsuccessfully to pull the suspect's vehicle over.

TPD says the suspect led officers on a slow speed pursuit on Loop 323 back to the motel.

The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Jones, was arrested and charged with burglary and evasion. He was later booked into the Smith County Jail.

Jones' wife was not hurt in the incident.