Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding Turner's location to contact the Palestine Police Department at (903) 731-2254.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing East Texas man.

Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, has been reported missing in Palestine. He last spoke with his family on April 20.

His current location is unknown and his vehicle has been located in an abandoned and rural area in Anderson County.