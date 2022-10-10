He was seen by police driving the victim's car almost 100 miles north of Beaumont but eluded officers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a man they describe as a "person of interest" in the case of a fatal fire that may have been intentionally set.

Beaumont Fire Department investigators discovered a badly burned body in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.

Police and fire investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set according to a Monday morning news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The name and gender of the victim has not been released but their car, a blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata, was not at the home police said.

Police say that they believe Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont, took the victim's car and drove it to Huntington, Texas, on Friday according to the news release.

Huntington is on U.S. Highway 69 about 97 miles north of Beaumont.

Ardoin fled after he was spotted driving the victim's Hyundai by a Huntington Police officer the release said.

He wrecked the car in the parking lot of a Metal Mart on U.S. Highway 69 in Lufkin and then ran away according to Beaumont Police. He has not yet been found police say.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

Beaumont Police Investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39 year old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7, 2022.



On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 9:32 A.M. Officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Ave to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire. Fire Attack Teams entered the structure and extinguished the fire. A fire investigator discovered a deceased person inside the residence. Beaumont Fire Investigators and Beaumont Police Investigators are working together to investigate the suspected Arson and deceased person investigation. The victim’s identity and cause of death are pending autopsy.



The victim's blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata (TXLP NFW3452) was not located at the scene.

Beaumont Investigators believe Ardoin drove the victim’s blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer.

He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits. He then fled on foot and remains at-large.



If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.