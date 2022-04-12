POLICE: Still seeking information from public over shooting involving woman, 2 kids in Marshall

This statement comes after a shooting after 8 pm where shots were heard from the Marshall Convention Center on Sunday.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department have released a statement in response to the shooting involving a woman and two small children that occurred on Sunday.

Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said that there must be an end to the violence occurring within the city limits, but the public must assist the police in providing additional information.

"The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are aware that our community is very concerned with the recent increase in violent crime in Marshall. We share that concern with you. We want everyone to know that we take these incidents seriously and are utilizing every tool at our disposal to identify and arrest those involved and bring an end to these violent crimes," said Carruth. "We are not relying solely on our own department’s personnel and capabilities; we are partnering with other agencies to amplify our response. These partners include local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that are working together towards the common goal of making Marshall a safe place for all of our families."

Carruth goes further and suggests that the whole community work together to be vigilant in their everyday lives to prevent further unnecessary crimes from occurring.

"We must all work together so that no more lives are lost, and we can feel safe in our homes," stated Carruth. "No one should be afraid to leave their homes or be concerned that the type of vehicle they drive could be targeted by criminals because of the make, model or color of that vehicle."

This statement comes after a shooting after 8 pm where shots were heard from the Marshall Convention Center on Sunday. Officers went to Bell Street, seeing a red Dodge Charger approaching a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and two small children and the car was "riddled with bullet holes," but the woman and children were determined to only have suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Investigators located multiple shell casings in the roadway and processed the scene, and they do not believe that the woman and her children were the intended targets, police said.