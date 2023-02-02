Three people, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested in connection to this incident. One of them was shot by police.

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue

At some point during the surveillance, shots were exchanged between an officer and at least one of the individuals, Finner said. A possible 18-year-old was shot in the knee by the officer, according to Finner.

The officer was not injured. Neither were any other officers.

The person injured was placed into custody and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, Finner said.

Another person, possibly 17 years old, was also taken into custody at the scene, according to Finner.

Witnesses said a third person connected to this incident asked a random driver for a ride to Wisdom High School. Finner said the driver just "thought he was giving a kid a ride back to the school," not knowing the kid had been involved in an incident with police.

When the suspect -- who HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez identified as a Wisdom High School student -- got to the school, Finner said he went into the auditorium where at least 100 students were. The school went on lockdown immediately after being notified of him being on campus, HISD said.

SWAT, Houston police and other law enforcement agencies worked together to get the student out of the school and into custody with no injuries, according to Finner.

He said a gun was recovered but didn't specify if the gun was recovered on campus or nearby.

Two of these three suspects were Wisdom High School students, Finner said.

Wisdom High School principal Kenneth Brantley said students were dismissed Thursday around their normal time, but the dismissal process was a little different to make sure all students and staff were safe.

The Houston Police Department is investigating this scene.