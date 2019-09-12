BIG SANDY, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a high-speed chase that ended in Gladewater Monday with the arrest of one suspect.

According to the Big Sandy Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle after receiving a suspicious persons call.

The vehicle sped away, pursued by Big Sandy police officers.

In all, authorities from the Gladewater Police Departement, Upshur County Sheriff's Office and DPS participated in the high-speed chase.

The chase ended in Gladewater, where the suspect was arrested. Police did not detail how the chase ended.

The Big Sandy Police Department says the pursuit is still under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. CBS 19 will update this story when more information becomes available.