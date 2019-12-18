LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a suspect who police say stole a man's truck and ran him over.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, 64-year-old Joaquin Siva left his Chevrolet truck running in his driveway at 800 block North Third Street just before 9 p.m. During that time, a man tried to steal the truck.

Silva attempted to stop the man and grabbed the truck while it was moving. Silva was dragged into the road before he lost his grip and fell on the street. Police say the suspect ran over him before leaving the scene.

Silva was taken to the hospital with several broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash.

About one hour after the incident, a police officer found the stolen truck on the corner of Avney Avenue and Sayers Street.

According to the LPD, when the officer tried to pull the suspect over, he drove away. The pursuit ended at the ended of Minnie Lou Street.The suspect fled into the wooded area. After an extensive sweep of the area, officers were unable to find the suspect.

According to police, the suspect is a black male wearing a grey hoodie.

If anyone has any information on the robbery or the suspect, you are urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.