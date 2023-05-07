Police use cell phone to track down victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a backyard shed

17-year-old tells police she was drugged, taken to a backyard shed and attacked after a pool party in May. Police arrested a suspect on July 4.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old apparently used her cell phone to escape from a dangerous situation when she said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and left in a backyard shed.

An arrest affidavit for the 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the alleged attack details the evening a pool party turned into a terrible ordeal.

The affidavit said the victim called police May 25 and stated she was at an unknown house in San Antonio. She told the call taker that she didn't know where she was because she believed someone spiked her drink at the party.

The woman asked the dispatcher to track her phone because she was still in a backyard shed where she had been assaulted.

Witnesses in the area confirm they remember the neighborhood swarming with police during the early morning hours. Too afraid to speak for the record, confidentially they said they saw police racing around trying to find the woman, and then they saw a woman in a bikini being removed from the yard and taken away from the scene.

The affidavit said the assault happened in the 300 block of Smallwood, off Pecan Valley Drive near Southside Lions Park.

The affidavit details how the woman told investigators that her clothing contained physical evidence of the attack.

The woman told police the evening started with friends drinking tea with alcohol, but that after she had left her drink unattended, she began feeling incapacitated.

She said, feeling very intoxicated, she somehow ended up in a vehicle with a man she knew from conversations on social media.

The woman told police as they drove, the man was laughing at her because she could not sit upright. The victim said after the assault in the shipping container shed, she pretended to fall asleep, waited for the man to leave, and then called for help.