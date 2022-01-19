Polk County sheriff investigating fuel theft

On Sunday, January 16, the store manager noticed a significant fuel shortage in the night sales and inventory report.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of approximately 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel that occurred at a local business in the Goodrich area on January 15.

The next morning, the store manager noticed a significant fuel shortage in the night sales and inventory report. Security footage shows three different one-ton work trucks, driven by Hispanic males, arriving at a diesel pump and dispensing fuel into the trucks and additional tanks in the truck beds.

Detectives met with fuel pump operation technicians and were told how the suspects were able to alter the fuel pumps to dispense fuel at a lower cost per gallon.

If you recognize any of the suspects or vehicles, and have any information on this case that will help with the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810.