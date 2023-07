Officials said William Arthur Smith is wanted for burglary and bond violations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of service and criminal mischief.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is wanted for multiple bond violations and burglary in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officials are searching for William Arthur Smith.

Smith is wanted for multiple things such as burglary of habitation and for bond violations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of service and criminal mischief.