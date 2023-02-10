Longview Police investigates possible road rage incident

Officials arrived in the area of the 300 block of E. Loop 281 after a call reported of shots fired between two-vehicles.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a possible road rage incident involving two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Longview.

Officers arrived on the scene but the vehicles were no longer in the area. The victim's vehicle was later located at Patterson Nissan on HWY 259 North, where the vehicle and a witness stopped following the suspect'svehicle.

According to officials, the victim's vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side and both passenger side tires were shot.

The suspect's vehicle is a white Hyundai Elantra with a partially obscured paper tag license plate and was possibly driven by a female.

Officials said nobody was injured. This incident is still under investigation.