Nacogdoches police are investigation possible hit and run accident

A man was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle and has died from his injuries.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a potential hit and run accident.

A passing motorist called police around 6:30pm about a man laying next to the road on the 3300 block of Old Tyler Rd.

The police investigated the scene and believe the man was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle. The man has died from his injuries.

Police are suggesting motorists to avoid the area.

The investigation is still on going and anyone with information about this crash should call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.