Crime

2-year-old boy, woman shot in North Austin

According to the APD, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 2-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were shot at a North Austin apartment complex Sunday night, according to police. 

The Austin Police Department (APD) told KVUE it first got a shoot/stab call at 8:57 p.m. on the Fourth of July to 9971 Quail Blvd., where the Country Place Apartments are located. Police later said that the call came in as a home invasion call.

The APD said that the two victims were both residents of the apartment complex. According to the APD, the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. 

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the male suspect is still at large.

The APD told KVUE Sunday night that there would be a large police presence in the area.

No additional information is available at this time. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

