HOUSTON — Grief is coming to life at the front door of the apartment where 4-year-old Maleah Davis lived.

"It’s Houston Texas’ baby,” said Cynthia Brown, who stopped by to pay tribute to Maleah. “We all have kids, but this was everybody’s baby. We didn’t have to know her. She's a child.”

Strangers stopped by just to show they care. Pink balloons, bears, even a Barbie for a little girl who won't get the chance to grow up.

There are messages of love from children and adults; many prayers and few answers.

“I know what she went through, the torturous abuse…it’s too hard to go back there right now,” said community activist Quanell X.

Quanell X said he's not mentally ready to see that apartment. He believes Maleah's mom needs to be held accountable for her role in ignoring her daughter's abuse and said Derion Vence isn't the only one who knew where Maleah's body was dumped.

“I do believe one other person knew,” Quanell X said.

Quanell said it's one of Vence’s family members, and prosecutors know.

"All I can do is what I’ve done. They have enough info to do what they’ve got to do…if they don’t, they need to explain why,” he said.

So far, Vence hasn't been charged with murder, and no one else is facing charges. But more and more people now know the name Maleah Davis.

“I think God wants to use Maleah to make life better for other children who suffered and are still suffering like Maleah was,’ Quanell X said.

The public has come to love a little girl they did not know, and Quanell said planning is underway to say goodbye.

“She deserves a proper burial,” he said. “She deserves a burial fitting of that young girl…we all should say goodbye. We all should say goodbye. The entire city and world should be allowed to be a part of that."