Sex offender charged with possession of child pornography in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender after a search warrant found child pornography at his residence.
On January 11, officials received a call about a man in possession of child pornography at a residence off of Ollie Loop in Livingston. During the investigation, officials executed a residential search warrant and found child pornography.
Officials identified the man as Anthony Joe Bartunek, 78, currently is a registered sex offender for previous offense of possession of child pornography.
On January 13, Bartunek was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.
Polk County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate this case.