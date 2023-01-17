Sex offender charged with possession of child pornography in Polk County

Officials identified the man as Anthony Joe Bartunek, 78, a registered sex offender in Texas for the offense of possession of child pornography.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender after a search warrant found child pornography at his residence.

On January 11, officials received a call about a man in possession of child pornography at a residence off of Ollie Loop in Livingston. During the investigation, officials executed a residential search warrant and found child pornography.

On January 13, Bartunek was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.