Smith County deputies responding to crash following high-speed chase on Eisenhower Dr. and Hwy 64

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is responding to a major wreck at the intersection of Eisenhower Dr. and Hwy. 64 West following a high-speed chase.
Deputies, the Dixie Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMA are on the scene after injuries were reported.
In the past two days, Smith County and Tyler law enforcement has been involved in at least three pursuits.
CBS19 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
