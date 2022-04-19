Smith County deputies responding to crash following high-speed chase on Eisenhower Dr. and Hwy 64

This is an evolving story and CBS19 has sent reporters to the scene. We will update when more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is responding to a major wreck at the intersection of Eisenhower Dr. and Hwy. 64 West following a high-speed chase.

Deputies, the Dixie Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMA are on the scene after injuries were reported.

In the past two days, Smith County and Tyler law enforcement has been involved in at least three pursuits.